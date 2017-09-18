Gelati Celesti scoops up extra space, plans Virginia Beach opening

RICHMOND, Va. — Increased demand and a banner summer of sales have prompted a local ice cream purveyor to grab a few extra scoops of industrial space in the city.

Richmond-based Gelati Celesti is opening a production facility in 9,250 square feet at 1908 N. Hamilton St. – nearly quadruple the size of its existing facility on nearby Dabney Road.

Steve Rosser, who owns the company with his wife Kim, confirmed it has signed a lease for the new building.

“We’re very excited about this next phase of growth for our company,” Rosser said. “Expanding our production facility is going to be key to our plans to grow throughout Richmond and beyond.”

Rosser didn’t disclose how much the company will spend on the expansion, but said it hopes to begin renovations by October and move in by February 2018.

“This gives us the space that we need to really keep up with the demand of our company,” he said. “For us, it’s about creating additional opportunities for our employees … and the production facility is an important part of the growth.”

The Gelati Celesti brand first was launched in 1984. The Rossers bought the business in 2010 and have quickly grown with retail locations in Short Pump, Bon Air and the West End. They opened their fourth shop in February at 1400 N. Boulevard in Scott’s Addition.

The company has nearly 100 employees, including five on the production side. Rosser said it would look to hire two to three people each year through 2020 to keep up with demand.

