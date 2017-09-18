Cooking in The Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Mama J

RICHMOND, Va. – Velma Johnson and Katrina Mazyck of Mama J’s Kitchen join us to cook Catfish Nuggets and talk about the 11th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charities ’Red Shoe Rendezvous’. Mama J’s Kitchen will be joining several of Richmond’s top restaurants to participate in the gala fundraiser and auction taking place Monday,September 25th from 6pm to 10pm at the Hilton Short Pump Hotel & Spa. For more information on Mama J’s Kitchen or to purchase tickets for the event please visit http://mamajskitchen.com/ and http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/the-red-shoe-rendezvous/