What we’re learning about Carytown Cupcakes plan to expand

RICHMOND, Va. — As a longtime Carytown retailer puts the icing on a nearly 40-year run in business, a neighboring bakery is filling some of its real estate.

Carytown Cupcakes is expanding its shop at 3111 W. Cary St. into an adjacent space currently occupied by Carey Burke Carpets, which is in the process of closing down.

Carytown Cupcakes operator Kevin Liu, who also co-owns West End restaurant and music venue The Tin Pan, declined to comment on plans for expansion, which are detailed in city building permits filed for Carey Burke’s space at 3113 W. Cary St.

City records list the expansion to “expand existing restaurant (cupcake shop) into adjacent space.” Carey Burke occupies both 3113 and 3115 W. Cary St., the latter of which is not included in Carytown Cupcakes’ planned expansion.

An accompanying plumbing permit lists plans to add two bathrooms and plumbing for a bar line. Carytown Cupcakes successfully lobbied the General Assembly in 2014 to give bakeries the right to serve beer and wine.

