2 arrested in connection to Hopewell pharmacy burglary

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man and woman have been arrested and face multiple felony charges in connection to a Hopewell pharmacy burglary earlier this month.

Police said the burglary happened on September 10, around 12:45 a.m. at Hometown Drug pharmacy.

Officers responded to the pharmacy, located in the 2500 Block of Gray Street, for an alarm activation at the business. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the business had been burglarized.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the offender forced entry into the business via a rear door that was concealed from view and removed currency and prescription medications before fleeing the scene,” said a Hopewell Police spokesperson.

Police said community tips to Crime solvers helped their Criminal Investigations Unit identify the suspects as 42-year-old Kathryn Dianne Snyder and 23-year-old Zachariah Thomas Gallow.

Synder of Hopewell was arrested on September 13 and charged with accessory before the fact to burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of stolen property and conceal or attempt to destroy evidence.

She was transported to Riverside Regional Jail and arraigned on all charges.

The male suspect, Zachariah Gallow of Chesterfield County was arrested on September 18. He has been charged with four felony counts of burglary in the nighttime and possession of burglary tools.

Gallow was transported to the Riverside Regional Jail where he is being held pending his arraignment.