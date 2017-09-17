5 men shot outside convenience store in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Five people standing outside a convenience store in Petersburg were shot Sunday night.

It happened just before 9:40 p.m. near Shortt's Grocery at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe streets.

WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said five men were gunned down.

"Five men standing on the corner here near Shorts Grocery under the air conditioner... were shot," Covil said.

Covil said the circumstances around the shooting are unclear.

"They don't know if it was a drive-by. They don't know exactly what has happened," Covil said.

One victim in critical condition was transported via medevac helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

Two other people were transported to area hospitals via ambulance and two others were driven to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police are still early in their investigation and there has been no word on a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help police, call Petersburg Police Department on Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

