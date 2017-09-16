Top ranked Hermitage outlasts Varina 42-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glen Allen, Va. - Never let it be said that Hermitage head coach Patrick Kane schedules his team softly. They finished the extremely tough non-district portion of their slate 4-0 with Friday night's 42-21 win over Varina.

C.J. Jackson racked up 156 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns while quarterback James Carney completed 10 of 18 passes for another 146 yards and a 3 scores, two to Ali Jennings who had 91 yards receiving.

Varina, which has not beaten Hermitage since 2008, was led by R.J. Coles who had 80 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Justin Stafford had 11 tackles on defense and forced 2 fumbles, recovering 1.

Hermitage (4-0) has beaten 3 opponents who, at the time of their meeting, were ranked in the top 6 of our CBS6/Fox Sports 910 high school poll including the Blue Devils who were ranked 6th for week 4. The Panthers will host Glen Allen in week 5.

Varina (2-1) is home to Hanover in week 5.