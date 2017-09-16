7 people arrested after pro-Confederate rally on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities said seven people were arrested after a large demonstration following a pro-Confederate group’s rally at the statue to Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue Saturday morning.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Richmond police said seven arrests occurred:

Deante L. Watkins, 18, of the 1000 block of Althea Parkway in Richmond, VA, is charged with two counts each of possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a concealed weapon.

Brittany D. Bush, 29, of the 00 block of Jefferson Street in Petersburg, VA, is charged with disorderly conduct.

Jabari A. Robinson, 21, 4000 block of Old Mountain Road in Roanoke, VA, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Caroline Hill, 24, the 6900 of McLean Park Manor Court, McLean, is charged with wearing a mask in public.

Thomas W. Rockett, 21, 2000 Highcourt Lane in Herndon, VA, is charged with wearing a mask in public.

Corissa C. Duffey, 25, 100 Springdale Road, Stockbridge, GA, is charged with wearing a mask in public.

Ian M. Gerson, 32, 00 block of Hart Street in Brooklyn, NY, is charged with wearing a mask in public.

Officials said that activity continues to wind down, roads are being reopened and parking restrictions are being lifted.

While no injuries or accidents were reported, officials said officers would remain vigilant throughout the night.