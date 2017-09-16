Firefighters save woman trapped in burning Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters saved a woman from a burning home in eastern Henrico County Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said crews were dispatched to the report of a house fire in the 6100 block of Osborne Turnpike at 12:30 p.m.

“While en route, personnel were advised by the dispatcher that a woman was trapped in the home, and was no longer responding to the 911 dispatcher,” Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman said.

Officials said when firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.

“In less than three minutes after arrival, firefighters had pushed through the smoke, located the victim and removed her outdoors to waiting Henrico firefighter/paramedics,” Goodman said.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where she was in stable condition at last check.

She told firefighters that she was sleeping when a smoke detector alerted her to the blaze.

Officials said the fire was marked under control at 12:55 p.m.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what caused the blaze.

“Henrico Fire reminds everyone that working smoke alarm save lives,” Goodman said. “Smoke detectors should be cleaned monthly, installed near sleeping areas, and have their batteries changed every 6 months (at the same time you change your clocks). Anyone who cannot afford a smoke alarm will be provided one free-of-charge by your local fire department.”