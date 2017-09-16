Love Not Hate: Hundreds march to oppose new Confederate group

RICHMOND, Va. – Officials said a “peaceful group” was marching from the Maggie Walker monument in Jackson Ward to the statue to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee along the city’s iconic Monument Avenue.

That is where a “Heritage not Hate” rally, organized by a group called CSA II: The New Confederate States of America, began around 10 a.m.

“Peaceful group engaging in free speech at the Maggie Walker monument,” Richmond police tweeted.

“We have a sign at the center of this church. Black Lives Matter,” WTVR CBS 6 reporter Laura French said in a Facebook LIVE report.

“Hey, hey. Ho, Ho, Racism has got to go,” protesters chanted in front as the group neared the Lee monument.

Richmond Police have prepared for the possibility of opposing groups to arrive and hold a counter-rally. Police blocked off areas of Monument Avenue.

“You can see dump trucks behind this crowd,” French said.

The city has placed dump trucks around the perimeter in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy.

Police said they hoped Saturday’s rally and protest remained peaceful, but noted the event came one month after a similar rally in Charlottesville turned violent.

“Police in full riot gear. This is preparation. This is reality,” French said. “Richmond is not taking any chances.”

