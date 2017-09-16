LIVE UPDATES: Confederate rally planned on Richmond’s Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — A “Heritage not Hate” rally, organized by a group called CSA II: The New Confederate States of America, is expected to begin at about 10 a.m. near the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond. Group leaders said their goal was to defend the Confederate monuments against those who wish them taken down.

Richmond Police have prepared for the possibility of opposing groups to arrive and hold a counter-rally. Police blocked off areas of Monument Avenue. Police said they hoped Saturday’s rally and protest remained peaceful, but noted the event came one month after a similar rally in Charlottesville turned violent.

Scroll down for live updates from the rally.