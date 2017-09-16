Missing 88-year-old man last seen at Mechanicsville Hampton Inn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 88-year-old man who only speaks Spanish in Hanover County.

Deputies said Hugo E. Nievas was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Mechanicsville on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Nievas, whose family believes he suffers from a medical condition, is driving a 2016 Chevy four-door sedan with New Jersey license plates A12GCH.

Nievas is described as a Hispanic male, with white hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160-180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about Nievas’ whereabouts should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804- 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!