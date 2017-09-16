Hopewell routs Powhatan 48-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powhatan, Va. - Last year's meeting between Hopewell and Powhatan at Merner Field was decided by a single point. The Blue Devils made sure that history wouldn't repeat itself as they turned a tie game into a 46-14 romp over the Indians in week 4.

The Indians took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but Hopewell scored the game's final 41 points behind 70 yards rushing from Robert Briggs on just 3 carries and a TD. Greg Cuffee completed 10 of 13 passes for 180 yards and 3 scores and also ran for a touchdown.

Hopewell (2-1) also got a blocked punt from Trayquan Jones who recovered it for a touchdown. They will host Petersburg in week 5. Powhatan (0-3) will travel to Western Albemarle.