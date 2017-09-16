Highland Springs holds off Riverbend 19-12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highland Springs fought out a game Riverbend team out of Fredericksburg 19-12 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Springers quarterback D'Vonte Waller scored the game's first touchdown on a one yard run in the first quarter. Waller rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Riverbend running back Bryan Malara would cut Highland Springs lead in the 3rd to 13-12 on a 35 yard touchdown run. He rushed 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Waller would ice the game with his lone touchdown pass on the night, a 67 yard bomb to Jav'Veon Smalls. He would throw for 215 yards on 12-19 passing.