Highland Springs holds off Riverbend 19-12

Posted 12:43 am, September 16, 2017, by

Highland Springs fought out a game Riverbend team out of Fredericksburg 19-12 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Springers quarterback D'Vonte Waller scored the game's first touchdown on a one yard run in the first quarter.  Waller rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Riverbend running back Bryan Malara would cut Highland Springs lead in the 3rd to 13-12 on a 35 yard touchdown run.   He rushed 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Waller would ice the game with his lone touchdown pass on the night, a 67 yard bomb to Jav'Veon Smalls.  He would throw for 215 yards on 12-19 passing.