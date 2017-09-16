Donaldson leads Skyhawks past James River 35-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - C.J. Donaldson had 179 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns as the L.C. Bird Skyhawks continued their mastery of James River in a 35-6 win in week 4 of Final Score Friday.

Davion Mundin added a 71 yard fumble return for a score as the Skyhawk defense kept the Rapids out of the end zone until the game was no longer in doubt.

Bird (3-1), ranked 7th in our week 4 CBS 6/Fox Sports 910 high school poll will host Huguenot next week.

James River (2-2) was led by quarterback Graham Scholl who rushed for 173 yards and a score. The Rapids are at Clover Hill next week.