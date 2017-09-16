9 Monacan rallies to edge #2 Manchester 42-35

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last year Monacan built a 17 point 4th quarter lead only to see Manchester come back to win 36-35. This season, the script was almost written exactly the same but it was the Chiefs who scored last as Korey Bridy 10 yard touchdown with 33 seconds left beat the Lancers 42-35.

Bridy and quarterback Syour Fludd combined to score all six Monacan touchdowns in the game. Fludd threw for two, ran for one and scored on defense; scooping up a lateral for a 60 yard touchdown that gave Monacan a 35-14 third quarter lead. Fludd accounted for 339 yards of offense; 209 passing and 130 rushing.

Manchester's quarterback Brendon Clark matched the Chiefs 2nd half touchdowns with three of his four total touchdowns. He threw for two and ran for one in the fourth quarter that eventually tied the game at 35 after converting the two-point conversion. Clark had almost 300 yards of offense in the game; 175 through the air and 118 on the ground.