Man found dead in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead and one person was taken into custody in a Saturday morning death investigation into downtown Richmond.

Richmond Police were called about a “person down” in the 10 block of North 4th Street, between East Main and East Franklin streets, just after 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a deceased man.

Police have not released details yet on who the man is, how he died, nor any information on the person who was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.