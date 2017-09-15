Kona Ice lets Nikki-Dee chill out at work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. -- I had a 'cool' time working with Tim Dearing, one of the owners of KONA ICE.

When I arrived we double checked the truck to make sure everything was loaded. Once we checked it out, we were off.

I crushed the ice and the customers got to decide what flavor/flavors they wanted AND how much they wanted to put on the ice.

The really neat part about KONA ICE is that they are a company that give back!

They are always trying to see what they can do for the community and each and every year the company as a whole gives back millions of dollars!

