× Nearly a dozen displaced after Chesterfield townhouse fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Nearly a dozen people have been displaced after a townhouse fire in Chesterfield County Friday evening.

Fire officials said around 6:58 p.m. they responded to the townhouse in the 3500 block of Lucky Lee Crescent.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore said the kitchen fire was caused by unattended cooking.

One juvenile was transported to Chippenham Hospital as precaution for smoke inhalation.

Elmore said between 9 and 11 people were displaced because of the fire.