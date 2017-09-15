Lakeside 🦎 mystery solved; 4-foot lizard reunited with owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said the four-foot monitor lizard captured in a Lakeside man's yard over the weekend has been reunited with its owner.

"The lizard has been reunited with its human," Henrico County Police posted on Facebook Thursday evening. "Thank you for all of the comments and concerns."

Jim Milne, who lives in the 2900 block Maplewood Road off of Impala Drive, said his puppy Bosco alerted him to the reptile walking out of his backyard Saturday afternoon.

"Hope Bosco doesn't get it​," he posted on Facebook.

Henrico police said that when dispatchers received a call about the four-foot lizard, officers were suspect.

Dispatch: "Respond for the report of a 4 foot lizard in the callers side yard."

Officer: "I couldn't have heard that correctly, this should be interesting."

Then five minutes later.

"I'll be darned, that is... a four-foot lizard," the officer said.

Milne was hopeful someone would come forward.

"I've asked neighbors and people on the street behind me," Milne said. "No one knows who owns it."

Photos of the Animal Control officer nabbing the lizard posted to the department's Facebook page garnered 136 comments and 392 shares.

The police department's responses to the comments received praise.

"Whoever is working the hpd fb account tonight is on point 😂," Hallie Gibson posted.

The department replied with a "We Got This" meme.

Some folks asked if the reptile would be up for adoption if not claimed.

Timmi Hurst "Will they be looking to rehome it if the owners don't claim?" Timmi Hurst asked.

"For a normal animal (cat or dog), the answer would be yes. I'm not sure a decision has been made just yet," police officials replied. "We'll try and post something if we need to find a forever home."