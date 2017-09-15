Richmond woman tells pro-Confederate rally planners to ‘get out!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- While Tara Brandau and other members of the CSA II: The New Confederate States of America stood outside the Virginia State Capitol to explain why they were in Richmond for Saturday's "Heritage not Hate" rally, another woman's voice interrupted the press conference.

Jessica Lawrence, a Richmond activist who planned to march Saturday in protest from the new Maggie Walker statue on Broad Street to Monument Avenue, began to question's the group's monument motives.

A transcript of their exchange can be read below:

Tara Brandau: I never back down. I'm here to stand up for my heritage and the Virginia people that want us to be here for their heritage.

Jessica Lawrence: We don't want you here. Your heritage is nothing but hate.

Tara Brandau: OK.

Jessica Lawrence: You're not from Virginia. You're from Tennessee. You're just trying to cause trouble.

Tara Brandau: I'm not from Tennessee. You don't know me. It's OK.

Jessica Lawrence: Whatever. We don't want you here causing troubles in our city.

Tara Brandau: This right here is causing trouble.

Jessica Lawrence: It's only been one month since Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. Have you no sensibility?

Tara Brandau: OK. Have a nice day.

Jessica Lawrence: A woman was killed!

Tara Brandau: Yes, we understand that.

Jessica Lawrence: Because people gathered behind that flag. Behind that Lost Cause.

Tara Brandau: But guess what? It wasn't us who did that. We're not like that.

Jessica Lawrence: You're invested in a mythology that promote hate. Your heritage is nothing but hate. Get out of my city.

Tara Brandau: You're showing me hate right now.

Jessica Lawrence: I love you. I'd love for you to get out of my state.

Tara Brandau: I love you too. Have a nice day.

The group's unpermitted "Heritage not Hate" rally was scheduled to begin Saturday morning at the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond. Their stated goal was to speak up in support of the Confederate monuments after some cities voted to remove their statues.