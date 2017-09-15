Flashback “Feels Good” Friday with R&B legends Tony! Toni! Toné!  

RICHMOND, Va. – Tony! Toni! Toné! gained fame and national attention in the late 1980’s and they still perform in venues across the country. Amar Khalil and original members Dwayne Wiggins and Tim Riley stopped by “Virginia This Morning” to talk about their longevity and upcoming projects.

This talented trio is part of the R&B Remix Tour and they will be on stage with Bobby Brown and Avant. Come on out and groove to the old school sounds Friday, September 15th, at 7:30pm at the VSU Multi-Purpose center in Petersburg. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit http://www.ticketmaster.com/tony-toni-tone-vsu-multi-purpose-center-petersburg-va/venueartist/8644/874672