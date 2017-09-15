Heavy police presence at Farmville Walmart Supercenter

FARMVILLE, Va. — There is a heavy police presence at the Walmart Supercenter in Farmville Friday afternoon.

The store is located at 1800 Peery Drive.

“Police everywhere,” Kelly Jones captioned photos from the scene.

Farmville Police officials confirmed there was an active investigation at the store, but stressed there was no danger to the public.

A dispatcher said no shots were fired and that the store was not evacuated.

