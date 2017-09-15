AARP’s inspiring new book on America’s best, liveable communities

RICHMOND, Va. – AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond talked about the new book “Where We Live”, a collection of 100+ inspiring ideas and best practices for liveable communities. This book, which is the second volume of the series, highlights community benefits across the country and includes some unique and specific benefits available to Virginia residents. The FREE book is available as a digital download or can be requested as a hard copy at ttp://www.aarp.org/livable-communities/