The Pulse is coming to Richmond!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - GRTC Director of Communications Carrie Rose Pace discusses the exciting new transit project happening in Richmond. The Pulse bus rapid transit system is a new 7.6 mile GRTC expansion of a high-quality, high-capacity, designated bus line that will join the East and West ends of the River City. Carrie talks about the new user tools that are being designed to seamlessly integrate the bus rapid transit line to the traditional GRTC bus lines. For more information you can visit http://www.RideGRTC.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRTC TRANSIT SYSTEM }