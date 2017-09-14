Take Your Tastebuds on a trip To South Africa

RICHMOND, Va. – The 2017 South African food & wine festival is back! May Peple-Abrams & Deon Abrams, owners of Grayhaven Winery made a return visit to Virginia This Morning to promote this popular event that will feature all kinds of South African Culture from dance, food and wine. Max prepared a fresh Cow Pea Peri Peri salad. Come on out and enjoy the festival Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th at Grayhaven Winery in Gum Spring, Virginia. For more information you can visit http://www.grayhavenwinery.com/ and/or http://www.southafricanfoodfest.com/