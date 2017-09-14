RICHMOND, Va. – Leanne Fletcher of “Big Herm’s Kitchen” sweetens up our morning with some deep fried goodness. She joins us in the kitchen to prepare ‘Sweet Leanne’s Jelly Poppers’. These delicious bite-size donuts are filled with jam then topped with powdered sugar. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

Sweet Leanne’s Jelly Poppers

Ingredients:

2 cups unbleached flour

4 Tbls sugar

1 1/2 Tbls baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup warm milk

1/4 melted butter

1 large egg

2 tsp vanilla

Powder sugar

Jelly

Directions:

Heat oil in fryer to 375

In large bowl mix all dry ingredients together.

Add in milk, butter, egg and vanilla.

Wisk all ingredients. Dough will be thick.

Use small cookie scoop and scoop dough so it is a ball.

Place in fryer for 2-4 mins.

Let cool on paper towel .

Once cooled poke a hole at one end of the circle and squeeze in favorite jelly with pastry bag.

Roll around in powder sugar or regular sugar.