Petersburg Out & Proud celebrates the Tri-Cities LGBT community

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg's LGBT community is holding the Tri-Cities region's first pride festival. Petersburg Out & Proud 2017 is scheduled for Sunday, September 17, outside DJ's Rajun Cajun on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne Petersburg.

"This is a celebration of pride and community education to let the community know there is a thriving LGBT population in not only Petersburg, but the Tri-Cities, and surrounding counties," organizer Mikey Fuller said. "We are business owners, we are workers, we are employees, we are friends, we are neighbors."

The part begins at noon and last until 10 p.m. The family-friendly event becomes and 21+ party after 6 p.m.

"We plan to have an uplifting, fun, celebratory event," Fuller said.