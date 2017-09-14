Lunch and Supper adds beer garden, expands catering

RICHMOND, Va. — Lunch and Supper, two sister restaurants located in Scott’s Addition, have continued to expand since their start in 2012.

The self-described classic southern smokehouse eateries offer everything from chicken and waffles to crab cakes.

Owner Rick Lyons, who also owns The Republic and Star-lite, said as other nearby businesses began to open, the restaurants expanded into catering.

“The Urban Roost incorporates all of our businesses together,” Lyons said. “We have Lunch, we have Supper, we have our catering core. We also have our beer garden, which we have attached in the parking lot.”

The beer garden is open Thursday through Sunday and includes a special wood fired menu.

Lunch and Supper has a monthly brunch market on select Sundays where local artists share their wares and customers can have breakfast and shop.

