Learning and living after a spinal cord injury

RICHMOND, Va. – September is National Spinal Injury Awareness Month. Deputy Director Richard Bagby and Peer Mentor Josh Sloan from the Richmond United Spinal Association talk about the unique importance and need of this organization for Virginians who’ve suffered a spinal cord injury. Richard and Josh speak about the association which is available to persons in need via direct peer mentoring, monthly support meetings for family and friends, and by sponsoring social activities like ball games and adaptive surfing. For more information you can visit http://www.unitedspinalva.org/