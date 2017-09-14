Soldiers hurt in Fort Bragg explosion

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Several soldiers were injured Thursday morning after an explosion at Fort Bragg.

At least 15 soldiers were transported via medical helicopter to Womack Army Medical Center after an explosion on one of the training fields, according to authorities.

The soldiers were all members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, known as USASOC.

Authorities did not release information on the condition of the soldiers or what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story.