Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The credit reporting company Equifax's stumbling responses to consumer questions about the massive data breach it reported recently, have millions worried.

And they should be: as many as 143 million people are at risk of having their identities stolen.

Take a listen to what Peter Aiken, an Associate Professor of Information Systems at VCU’s School of Business says you should do and how this breach might be the most significant one yet.