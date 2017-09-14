Child among three dead in I-95 crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – Three people were killed and four others were injured in a vehicle crash on I-95 in Sussex County on Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound, north of the 18 mile marker at 6 a.m. A 2009 Dodge Caravan ran off the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

The vehicle was occupied by two adult females and five children, affiliate WTKR reports.

The driver, Olga Mondragon Briones, and female adult Elizabeth Sanchez and three-year-old Nelson Flores all died upon impact.

One 12-year-old male was flown to the Medical College of Virginia with life threatening injuries. The other three children, ages three, eight, and 12, were also taken to the Medical College of Virginia by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The Virginia State Police accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.