Virginia boy who offered to cut White House lawn will get his wish

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Falls Church boy who wrote a letter to President Trump asking to mow the White House lawn for free, will get his wish this Friday.

“Even though I’m only 10, I would like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for,” Frank wrote earlier this summer.

Frank, now 11, will get his wish as he will help cut the grass at the Rose Garden, according to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

President Trump invited Frank to the White House after Sanders shared Frank’s letter on August 2.

Sanders said the Virginia boy will work with the grounds keeping crew on Friday, September 15.

“The president is committing to keeping the American Dream alive for kids, like Frank, and we’re all looking forward to having him here,” said Sanders.