PEARISBURG, Va. — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook southwest Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

The earthquake was centered near Pearisburg, Virginia, not far from the Virginia-West Virginia border.

In Giles County, Virginia, maintenance personnel have been sent to schools to make sure the building are safe, WDBJ reported.

The earthquake struck at about 1:33 p.m.

The have been no reports of injuries nor serious damage due to the earthquake.