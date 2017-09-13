Sgt. Jackson scam hits Central Virginia

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday to those in the county to be aware of the “Sergeant Jackson” scam. The warning was issued after multiple people in the county reported they received the same scam phone call.

“A male has been calling citizens, identifying himself as ‘Sergeant Jackson,’ informing citizens they missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest,” the Hanover Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Furthermore, they are advising citizens if they wish to resolve this issue to go to the store and purchase a ‘Green Dot’ gift card in the amount of $1,800.”

The sheriff’s office advised those in the county to hang up on these scammers.

Scam victims were asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office by calling 804-365-6140.