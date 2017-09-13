Serena Williams shares first photo of newborn baby Alexis

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. ”

That’s how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday.

Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.

“You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey,” Williams wrote in the caption.” Also check out my IG stories.”

Williams provided a link to her official site, which features a two-minute YouTube video of her pregnancy journey titled “Hello, world.”

Williams appears in the video at different stages of her pregnancy, with cameos by her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

“It’s been a long time,” Williams said in the video. “We had a lot of complications but look what we got, we got a baby girl.”

Williams gave birth on September 1 to Alexis, who weighed in at 6 lbs, 14 ounces.

The superstar athlete announced her pregnancy in April by posting a photo of her and her baby bump on social media.

Fans were shocked to learn that Williams had been secretly pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January.

Her video ends with the baby’s stats including “Grand Slam Titles: 1.”