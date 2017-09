RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Director Katherine Herndon and Award-Winning Author Gigi Amateau stopped by to preview the 15th annual James River Writers Conference which will host more than 30 speaking authors while offering classes and workshops for novice and seasoned writers. The James River Writers Conference is happening October 14th and 15th, with pre-conference master classes occurring on October 13th. For more information you can visit https://jamesriverwriters.org/