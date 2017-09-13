More people arrested after Wendy’s argument leads to murder

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police announced four more arrests in connection to a murder inside a Virginia Wendy’s Restaurant.

Coron Bond, a 20-year-old Virginia State University student, was shot and killed Labor Day, September 4, at the Wendy’s on County Drive in Prince George County.

Bond was at the restaurant dropping off his girlfriend, according to his family members. Before the shooting, it is believed Bond’s girlfriend and another Wendy’s worker got into an argument.

During the altercation, the other Wendy’s worker used her phone to call someone.

Jules Moultrie III then showed up and started shooting, police said.

One day after the fatal shooting, Prince George Police announced Moultrie’s arrest. The 27-year-old man was charged with Bond’s murder.

Moultrie, police said, walked into a side entrance at the restaurant at about 4 p.m. that day and opened fire.

Bond was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Moultrie’s sister Norma Glover was one of the women involved in the argument, police said.

The 18-year-old Wendy’s worker from Petersburg has since been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

She was booked at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Others now arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting include:

Moultre’s girlfriend Whitney Johnson, 23, of Prince George. She is charged with Accessory After the Fact.

A 17-year-old female from Petersburg and her 19-year-old boyfriend JaQuan Brown, of Hopewell, were both charged with Obstruction of Justice.

Bond’s family said they were pleased to hear about the recent arrests and appreciated police keeping the family informed throughout the investigation.

“We did not know that all these other people had anything to do with it,” Bond’s cousin Aletha Hurst said. “Everybody that had anything to do with Coron’s death is being held accountable.”

“Coron was a good boy. He wasn’t a street thug,” his mother Corinthia Kimbrough said the day after the shooting. “He was in school. He was a good child.”