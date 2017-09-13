Couple in dirty car wanted for suspicious incident at school bus stop

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police have increased patrols and asked parents to be vigilant in talking to their children after it was reported a couple attempted to lure a child into their car. The incident happened Tuesday morning at a school bus stop on Maple Street in Hopewell.

“A 12-year-old boy was waiting for the school bus when he was approached by a white in color 4-door vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by a white female and was occupied by a white male front passenger,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. “The white male passenger engaged the juvenile victim in conversation and inquired if he had seen his lost cat.”

The man then asked the child to get into the car and help them find the cat, police said. The child walked away.

The car was last seen headed west on Maple Street.

The female suspect was described as a 20-30 year old white woman with shoulder length hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, police said.

The male suspect was described as a 30-40 year-old white man with medium-length wavy brown hair, a mustache, and beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, police said.

“The vehicle is described as being white in color, 4-door, with window tinting and a rounded body style. It was further described as being dirty and having multiple dents to the passenger-side door panels,” police said. “The police department has increased its patrol presence in the area surrounding the incident and is recommending that parents be vigilant in talking to their children about the dangers of being approached by and talking to strangers.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284.