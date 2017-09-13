Goochland Drive-In voted one of the ‘must-visit’ drive-ins in America

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – The Goochland Drive-In Theater has been named one of the top must-visit drive-in theaters in America, according to the website Tripping.

The drive-in, affectionately called the GDIT, was ranked 5th on the list of must-visit drive-in theaters in the county.

At their peak, there were 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. That number has since dwindled to the 300s.

The Goochland Drive-In Theater has only been around since 2009, but has already established it’s self as a favorite destination for families across the state.

“As our reputation has grown, we’ve also seen an increasing number of visitors from further parts of Virginia as well as out-of-state visitors,” said a Goochland Drive-In Theater spokesperson.

Here’s what Tripping had to say about the Goochland Drive-In Theater:

Goochland may not have the years of history as some of America’s oldest drive-in movie theaters, since it was built just a few years ago, but it was built on the same grounds of wholesome family fun. The story goes that the Heidel family, who enjoyed family nights outs, wanted a budget and kid-friendly option for a night out with their entire family. That’s when they came up with the idea for this family-oriented and community-involved theater.

