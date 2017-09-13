Get “Juiced” with Fresh Fruits & Veggies

RICHMOND, Va. – We powered up the juicer and got our daily dose of fresh fruits and veggies courtesy of The Pit and The Peel local juice bar. Chester Porter blended up two of their signature creations… a ‘Toxic Terminator’ and The ‘What’s Up, Doc’. Juicing is a great way to get the necessary vitamins and minerals we need from fresh fruits and vegetables, including spinach, kale, beets, pineapples and carrots. For more information you can visit thepitandthepeel.com or follow @thepitandthepeel on Instagram.