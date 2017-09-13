Missing student disappeared after leaving school

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing high school student.

Alyssa Randolph, 15, was last seen Monday, September 11, leaving Brooke Point High School in Stafford.

While she was seen leaving the school, she never got on the school bus, the sheriff’s office reported.

Investigators believe she may have traveled to Fairfax County, Virginia.

Randolph, who is listed as a runaway juvenile, was described as 5’1″ and 115 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Randolph was asked to call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.