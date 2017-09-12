Washington Wizards returning to Richmond for training camp

RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington Wizards are returning to Richmond and the VCU Siegel Center for training camp this fall.

For the second year in a row, the Wizards will hold their training camp practices at the university. The Wizards also held training camp in Richmond for six consecutive seasons from 2003 thru 2009.

This year, training camp will open Tuesday, Sept. 26, and conclude Saturday, Sept 30.

The Wizards’ annual open practice on Friday, September 29, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

The event is free for the public.

2017 Training Camp Schedule (all times are subject to change)

Mon., 9/25 Media Day 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Capital One Arena (Washington, DC) Tue., 9/26 Training Camp Day 1 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA) Wed., 9/27 Training Camp Day 2 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA) Thurs., 9/28 Training Camp Day 3 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA) Fri., 9/29 Training Camp Day 4 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA) Sat., 9/30 Training Camp Day 5 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)