Washington Wizards returning to Richmond for training camp

Posted 7:03 pm, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:05PM, September 12, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 07: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington Wizards are returning to Richmond and the VCU Siegel Center for training camp this fall.

For the second year in a row, the Wizards will hold their training camp practices at the university. The Wizards also held training camp in Richmond for six consecutive seasons from 2003 thru 2009.

This year, training camp will open Tuesday, Sept. 26, and conclude Saturday, Sept 30.

The Wizards’ annual open practice on Friday, September 29, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

The event is free for the public.

2017 Training Camp Schedule (all times are subject to change)

Mon., 9/25  Media Day   10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.  Capital One Arena  (Washington, DC)

Tue., 9/26  Training Camp Day 1   11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Wed., 9/27  Training Camp Day 2  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Thurs., 9/28  Training Camp Day 3  12 p.m. – 2 p.m.  Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Fri., 9/29  Training Camp Day 4  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Sat., 9/30  Training Camp Day 5  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)