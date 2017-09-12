Virginia Baptist Disaster Response sends teams to Florida, Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More Virginians are on their way to Florida to help the victims of Hurricane Irma.

A team of more than 20 volunteers from The Virginia Baptist Disaster Response unit aims to feed tens of thousands of residents displaced in the storm that do not have food, water or power.

"All of our volunteers believe God has called us to serve and we want to let those people know who have been affected by Hurricane Irma,” Virginia Baptist Disaster Response Coordinator Aaron Lee said. “That there is hope and we can meet their

physical needs right now and give them encouragement for the tough road ahead.”

Organizers said the team has been training over the past two weeks and is now ready to mobilize and take on the major effort.

In fact, the group is running two operations in both Texas and the southeast.

Volunteers will remain in those regions for as long as necessary while residents rebuild their homes and their lives.