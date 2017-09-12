Police ID man killed in Richmond double shooting that wounded 9-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a double shooting that also wounded a nine-year-old girl on Richmond's Northside Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a person shot just after 10:20 p.m.

Officers found a juvenile female wounded on the porch of a home on 5th Avenue. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said 57-year-old Victor A. Harris, of the 3200 block of 5th Avenue, was located nearby on Pollock Street. Harris suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

Police said Harris died of his injuries Monday night.

The medical examiner's office will determine Harris' exact cause of death, which police are now investigating as a homicide.

The female victim was treated and released.

"It felt like I was paralyzed," nine-year-old Solai Coleman said Monday.

Coleman said she was on the porch visiting with friends when gunshots rang out.

Investigators said three male suspects were seen running toward a small dark-colored sedan parked in the 3300 block of 4th Avenue just after the shooting.

"The victims are not related and, at this time, detectives have not linked this incident to any other shootings in the city," Koury Wilson, a Richmond Police spokesperson, said. "However, it is believed the shooting may be related to a fight which occurred earlier in the day between two teenagers in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue."

Anyone with information that could help police should call Major Crimes Detectives J. Bridges 804-646-4494. They may also contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.