The River City Celebrates The Arts

RICHMOND, Va. – The annual ’43rd St Festival of the Arts’ has returned for the 26th year! Karen Stanley, CEO of CARITAS, joins us to describe the fun-filled art, music and food that will be available at the festival this Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 5pm at 43rd St. and Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond. Proceeds of the ‘43rd St Festival of the Arts’ will be raised to benefit CARITAS which aims to provide effective, permanent solutions to individuals and families dealing with the crisis of homelessness and/or addiction in the Metro Richmond area. For more information you can visithttps://caritasva.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/43rdStFestival/