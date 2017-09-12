Richmond elementary school evacuated over hazmat incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Students at Mary Scott Elementary School are being evacuated Tuesday morning over a hazmat incident.

The school is located at 4011 Moss Side Avenue on the city’s Northside.

Officials said the students have relocated to Ginter Park Elementary School, which is just over a half a mile from Mary Scott.

Richmond Fire officials confirmed they are working an incident at the school, but no additional details were available at last check.

