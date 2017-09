RICHMOND, Va – Richmond favorites Susan Greenbaum and Chris Parker are back in our studio to serenade us with two original songs. Susan and Chris performed “Angels in America” a tribute to 9/11, and “Everything but You”. The singer-songwriter will be performing this Saturday, September 16th at the ’43rd St Festival of the Arts’ from 10am to 11am. For more information you can visit http://www.susangreenbaum.com/