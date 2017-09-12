Don’t miss the chance to win a custom Harley Davidson motorcycle

RICHMOND, Va. – Connor’s Heroes gears up for its 4th Annual motorcycle ride and bike show to raise money for children with cancer. Joe Davenport, Justin Spears and Rudy Lopez join us to promote the Connor’s Heroes ’Heroes Run’ that will take place on Sunday, September 17th at Hardwood Park Craft Brewery located at 2408 Ownby Ln. in Richmond. The event will take place from 10am until 6pm. The hour and a half motorcycle ride will depart from Hardywood at 11am. After that, all are welcome to join back at Hardwood Park Craft Brewery for an afternoon of family-friendly music, food, and, of course, the chance to win a custom built 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle! Raffle tickets for the bike are $25 and all proceeds will benefit Connor’s Heroes. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1891183397796697/ andhttps://www.connorsheroes.org/