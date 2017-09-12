Deputies ID man killed during domestic shooting at Powhatan body shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies have released the name of the man fatally shot at an auto body shop in Powhatan County Monday night.

The shooting happened at Murphy’s body shop, located at 3776 Anderson Highway, Crime Insider sources told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett.

Crime Insider sources say that someone at the body shop shot a man who was attempting to break into the business. The Powhatan Sheriff's Office would not confirm that information, but did confirm a fatal shooting.

Officials with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Dana Burdick was killed during a "domestic incident involving several family members" at 9:30 p.m.

"The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney is reviewing the incident to determine if criminal charges are appropriate," Capt. Jeffery S. Searfoss with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said. "The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office with the on-going death investigation."

No additional details were released.

This is a developing story